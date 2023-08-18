WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 18, 2023

Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE Smackdown for tonight features an exciting tag team match that has been officially announced by WWE. The match will see Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair teaming up to face the duo of IYO SKY and Bayley. Here's the updated lineup for tonight's event:

- Edge will go head-to-head against Sheamus.

- Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair will join forces to take on IYO SKY and Bayley in a tag team match.

- The Grayson Waller Effect will be showcased, featuring a special appearance by Rey Mysterio.


