Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE Smackdown for tonight features an exciting tag team match that has been officially announced by WWE. The match will see Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair teaming up to face the duo of IYO SKY and Bayley. Here's the updated lineup for tonight's event:

- Edge will go head-to-head against Sheamus.

- Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair will join forces to take on IYO SKY and Bayley in a tag team match.

- The Grayson Waller Effect will be showcased, featuring a special appearance by Rey Mysterio.