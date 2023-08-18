WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MJF Addresses Cash Wheeler's Arrest: Urges Reflection Over Hasty Judgments

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 18, 2023

Somewhat disheartened by the swift rush to judgment exhibited by numerous individuals on social media, AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman has released a statement and message of support for Cash Wheeler who was arrested in Orlando on Friday morning and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

"Kinda disappointed how many dorks there are on this app that jump to conclusions so quick. A ton of peoples privilege is showing.

We’re all human. We’re all flawed. We all make mistakes. Take it from a guy who’s made more mistakes than most.

I’ve had my ups and downs with FTR but Cash wheeler is a great dude and a bad ass.

You’re getting FTR Vs Young Bucks in front of 80k plus on august 27th.

Talk about that ya dweebs."

Watch Video from Cash Wheeler's Arraignment, Reveals Non-Domestic Nature of Incident

Cash Wheeler's involvement in the incident that led to his arrest was not related to a domestic situation; rather, it stemmed from a road ra [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 18, 2023 12:56PM


