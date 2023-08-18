MJF Addresses Cash Wheeler's Arrest: Urges Reflection Over Hasty Judgments

Somewhat disheartened by the swift rush to judgment exhibited by numerous individuals on social media, AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman has released a statement and message of support for Cash Wheeler who was arrested in Orlando on Friday morning and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.
"Kinda disappointed how many dorks there are on this app that jump to conclusions so quick. A ton of peoples privilege is showing.
We’re all human. We’re all flawed. We all make mistakes. Take it from a guy who’s made more mistakes than most.
I’ve had my ups and downs with FTR but Cash wheeler is a great dude and a bad ass.
You’re getting FTR Vs Young Bucks in front of 80k plus on august 27th.
Talk about that ya dweebs."
⚡ Watch Video from Cash Wheeler's Arraignment, Reveals Non-Domestic Nature of Incident
Cash Wheeler's involvement in the incident that led to his arrest was not related to a domestic situation; rather, it stemmed from a road ra [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 18, 2023 12:56PM
