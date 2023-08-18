CM Punk Holds Authority to Veto AEW Collision Decisions

Further understanding has emerged regarding the extent of CM Punk's influence over the occurrences on AEW Collision. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer discussed CM Punk's possession of "veto power" concerning matters related to Collision.

“Collision was considered CM Punk’s show and evidently whether explicit or just in practice, when Daniels was no longer allowed to come, it was clear he had veto power over who could be there.

“The company had been generally careful not to book people who would upset him on that show and that was well known. Why they booked Nemeth is likely due to everyone being of the impression that the incident was two months ago and that it was supposedly settled at the time.”

Throughout this past week, numerous reports have emerged regarding behind-the-scenes occurrences at AEW involving CM Punk and having talent banned for attending Collision.