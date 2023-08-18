Backstage Concerns Mount as AEW Stars Speak Anonymously About CM Punk-Related Issues

Several AEW wrestlers have anonymously shared their thoughts on the ongoing behind-the-scenes problems and controversies centered around CM Punk.

The source of much of the discontent appears to stem from recent reports indicating that Punk may have been involved in deciding to send certain individuals home from AEW Collision.

These events have reportedly resulted in dissatisfaction among several AEW personnel backstage. Dave Meltzer has expounded upon this matter in the latest edition of his Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He conveys a sense of weariness regarding the situation and expresses concerns that if not adequately addressed, things could potentially deteriorate further.

"For the most part, the crew is harmonious, but there are those tired of it, different cliques and a couple of the backstage veterans who aren’t part of the actual conflict directly, expressed concern to us this week that unless things are handled now they are risking things getting far worse."