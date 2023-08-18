Sting and Darby Allin Execute Surprise Ambush at Atlanta Independent Wrestling Show

Sting and Darby Allin sprang an unanticipated assault during an independent wrestling event in Atlanta.
On Thursday, August 17th, AR Fox graced the WWA4 promotion with his presence. Interestingly, this was also the very place where Fox had honed his skills to embark on his journey as a professional wrestler.
Fan recordings from the event captured a riveting scene: while Fox was in the ring, his attention was diverted by the sudden entrance of Darby Allin. As the ex-TNT Champion continued to taunt his former ally, Sting took advantage of the distraction to stealthily approach Fox from behind and subdue him using a baseball bat.
Sting and Darby at the @WWA4ATL pic.twitter.com/0wMOQlaSuz— King Ding-a-ling (@ThePureAshHole) August 18, 2023
