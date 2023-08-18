Hiromu Takahashi's Dream: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Defense Against Darby Allin on Prime Time TV

Hiromu Takahashi nurtures a vision wherein he safeguards his IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title during a high-profile television broadcast. His aspiration is for this momentous bout to unfold against Darby Allin in AEW. During a recent exchange with Sports Illustrated's FanNation, Takahashi elaborated on his desire to engage in this contest and more.
“I think Japanese fans already know about how great junior heavyweight wrestling is, but not many fans in the US know what the division means. In the US, cruiserweight divisions used to be more common, but the word ‘junior’ doesn’t mean ‘less than’. Not at all.”
"My inability to partake in last year's Forbidden Door event due to an illness was truly disheartening. Thus, I'm immensely delighted to have had the opportunity to engage in the spectacle this time around."
"A cherished aspiration of mine involves stepping into the ring during live prime time television. The prospect of wrestling within the confines of AEW at any given moment, while safeguarding the prestige of the IWGP junior heavyweight championship, fills me with immense enthusiasm. I recall that the previous year, plans were in motion for me to join forces with Darby Allin and Sting. Consequently, my preference leans toward forging an alliance with Sting, as opposed to facing him in combat. In terms of in-ring competition, my sights are firmly set on Darby Allin."
⚡ Notable Wrestling Personalities Backstage at Recent AEW Dynamite Tapings
According to reports from Fightful Select, several notable figures from the world of professional wrestling were present backstage during re [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 17, 2023 05:58PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com