Hiromu Takahashi's Dream: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Defense Against Darby Allin on Prime Time TV

Hiromu Takahashi nurtures a vision wherein he safeguards his IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title during a high-profile television broadcast. His aspiration is for this momentous bout to unfold against Darby Allin in AEW. During a recent exchange with Sports Illustrated's FanNation, Takahashi elaborated on his desire to engage in this contest and more.

In his quest to illuminate the junior heavyweight division:

“I think Japanese fans already know about how great junior heavyweight wrestling is, but not many fans in the US know what the division means. In the US, cruiserweight divisions used to be more common, but the word ‘junior’ doesn’t mean ‘less than’. Not at all.”

Reflecting on his participation in Forbidden Door 2023:

"My inability to partake in last year's Forbidden Door event due to an illness was truly disheartening. Thus, I'm immensely delighted to have had the opportunity to engage in the spectacle this time around."

Envisioning the defense of his title against Allin:

"A cherished aspiration of mine involves stepping into the ring during live prime time television. The prospect of wrestling within the confines of AEW at any given moment, while safeguarding the prestige of the IWGP junior heavyweight championship, fills me with immense enthusiasm. I recall that the previous year, plans were in motion for me to join forces with Darby Allin and Sting. Consequently, my preference leans toward forging an alliance with Sting, as opposed to facing him in combat. In terms of in-ring competition, my sights are firmly set on Darby Allin."