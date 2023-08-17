Notable Wrestling Personalities Backstage at Recent AEW Dynamite Tapings

According to reports from Fightful Select, several notable figures from the world of professional wrestling were present backstage during recent tapings of AEW Dynamite. Among the attendees at the recent Dynamite show in Nashville were numerous individuals who are not affiliated with AEW. One of these attendees was CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana during her time with WWE. CJ Perry attended the event alongside her husband Miro, as they are residents of the local area. Despite her reduced involvement in professional wrestling since her release from WWE in June 2021, CJ Perry has hinted at the possibility of making appearances for AEW in recent months.

Additionally, former WWE Superstar Summer Rae made her presence felt backstage during this week's Dynamite event in Nashville. Despite her minimal participation in pro wrestling activities following her departure from WWE in October 2017, Summer Rae has expressed some interest in making sporadic appearances. She had a brief cameo on the January 21, 2022 episode of SmackDown, where she was involved in an angle with Natalya. Moreover, she entered the Women's Royal Rumble in 2022 as the 23rd entrant, only to be swiftly eliminated by Natalya in less than a minute.

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette also made a backstage appearance during this week's Dynamite broadcast as a guest.

Jade Cargill, who holds a contract with AEW, was present backstage during the August 9 episode of Dynamite held in Columbus, OH. Currently on a planned hiatus, Cargill has refrained from entering the ring since her loss of the AEW TBS Title to Kris Statlander at Double Or Nothing on May 28. This defeat also marked the end of her impressive 60-match winning streak.