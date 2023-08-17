AEW's 'Fight for the Fallen' Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch Raised a lot of Money For Charity

During the latest episode AEW Dynamite which aired on August 16th, 2023, a unique contest took place. Jeff Jarrett emerged victorious over Jeff Hardy in an intense "Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch," which saw the involvement of Leatherface, the iconic figure from the horror franchise. This match was notably supported by a newly introduced TCM board game.

According to insights from Dave Meltzer, AEW received a substantial payment exceeding $100,000 for the sponsorship of this match. AEW's President, Tony Khan, confirmed that the proceeds from this event, held under the banner of "Fight for the Fallen," are being directed towards aiding the victims affected by the Maui wildfire. Following the show, Khan conveyed the following message through a tweet.

“Thank you all who watched #AEWDynamite tonight If haven’t seen it yet, please check it out + please donate @MauiFoodBank. Thank you again to WBD [Warner Bros Discovery] + our team for helping rework tonight’s whole creative, including @TXChainSawGame with 100% of funds from the sponsor to @mauifoodbank.”