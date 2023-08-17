Huge Six-Man Tag Bout Included in AEW All In Pay-Per-View

An additional exciting confrontation has been confirmed for the AEW All In pay-per-view taking place on August 27th.

During Wednesday's Fight for the Fallen television special, former world champion Kenny Omega participated in an interview with Jim Ross. In this interview, Omega discussed his recent conflict with his new rival, Don Callis. Unexpectedly, the situation took a dramatic turn when Konosuke Takeshita, along with Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson, ambushed Omega, subjecting him to a physical assault while Ross looked on.

Subsequently, cameras shifted to Adam Page, who accompanied Omega to the hospital following the attack. In a passionate speech, Page issued a challenge to the trio involved in the assault, proposing a six-man tag match set to occur at the grand Wembley Stadium event. Notably, Page disclosed that his partner for the match would be none other than Kota Ibushi, further heightening the anticipation for the upcoming event.