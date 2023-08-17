WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 8/18/23

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 17, 2023

AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 8/18/23

After the Dynamite event in Nashville, Tennessee, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) recorded an episode of Rampage scheduled to air on August 18th.

The spoilers for AEW Rampage for the 18th of August (courtesy of f4wonline):

- Rey Fenix defeated Komander

- ROH Tag Team Champions Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) defeated Ethan Page & Brother Zay to retain the titles

- Sammy Guevara defeated Jon Cruz

- AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida & Skye Blue defeated Ruby Soho & Toni Storm. After the match, the heels attacked Shida which brought out Britt Baker which led to a pull-apart brawl between the four women in the title match at All In.

