Leatherface Makes AEW Debut During Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 17, 2023

AEW Dynamite featured a match this week that won't soon be forgotten!

On Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett made a triumphant return to his hometown, Nashville, Tennessee. However, an unsettling surprise awaited him. In collaboration with the upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre game, Jarrett found himself engaged in a death match against Jeff Hardy that unfolded as a horrifying spectacle in the heart of Music City.

The no-holds-barred encounter commenced in the backstage area, where Hardy ventured into an eerie space bathed in crimson light, only to be ambushed by Jarrett. Soon after, the two wrestlers' respective factions joined the fray, and amid the chaos, Karen Jarrett added to the eerie atmosphere with her chilling screams, including phrases like "We're on the brink of demise" and "I long to return home."

A climactic point of the match arrived when the Jarretts were drenched in a bucket of crimson fluid, enhancing the macabre theme without resorting to actual dismemberment by chainsaw.

The battle eventually migrated to a ring adorned with an arsenal of weapons. Jeff Hardy seemed poised for victory as he executed a Swanton Bomb, driving Jeff Jarrett through a table. Yet, the pin was interrupted by Jay Lethal. As previously hinted by Jarrett leading up to the event, Leatherface materialized, brandishing a chainsaw in a manner that dwarfed even Terry Funk's lumberjack-like presence, prompting Karen Jarrett to hastily retreat.

In an unexpected turn, Satnam Singh, who had earlier been discovered bound backstage, managed to break free from his restraints. He then administered a powerful chokeslam to Jeff Hardy, creating an opening for Jarrett to secure one of the most unconventional triumphs in his extensive wrestling journey.

 


