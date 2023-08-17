Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay Set for Match at All In After Shocking AEW Dynamite Altercation

A showdown between Chris Jericho and Will Ospreay is in the works for the upcoming All In event. The confrontation was sparked when, during Wednesday's episode of Dynamite, Ospreay executed a targeted assault on Jericho, responding to Don Callis' urging. This intense altercation has paved the way for a clash between Jericho and Ospreay scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 27 at All In.

In a previous Dynamite episode, Jericho had been deliberating on whether to align himself with Callis' faction. Initially, Jericho seemed to have joined forces with Callis, but a shocking turn of events occurred when a portrait portraying Callis holding a decapitated likeness of Jericho was unveiled. This macabre revelation led Jericho to rebuff the alliance.

Adding an unforeseen twist, Ospreay made an unexpected appearance, launching a brutal assault that left Jericho bloodied. Later, from the confines of the trainer's room, Jericho threw down the gauntlet, challenging Ospreay to a showdown at All In. The official announcement of the match was subsequently made later in the broadcast.