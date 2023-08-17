WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay Set for Match at All In After Shocking AEW Dynamite Altercation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 17, 2023

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay Set for Match at All In After Shocking AEW Dynamite Altercation

A showdown between Chris Jericho and Will Ospreay is in the works for the upcoming All In event. The confrontation was sparked when, during Wednesday's episode of Dynamite, Ospreay executed a targeted assault on Jericho, responding to Don Callis' urging. This intense altercation has paved the way for a clash between Jericho and Ospreay scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 27 at All In.

In a previous Dynamite episode, Jericho had been deliberating on whether to align himself with Callis' faction. Initially, Jericho seemed to have joined forces with Callis, but a shocking turn of events occurred when a portrait portraying Callis holding a decapitated likeness of Jericho was unveiled. This macabre revelation led Jericho to rebuff the alliance.

Adding an unforeseen twist, Ospreay made an unexpected appearance, launching a brutal assault that left Jericho bloodied. Later, from the confines of the trainer's room, Jericho threw down the gauntlet, challenging Ospreay to a showdown at All In. The official announcement of the match was subsequently made later in the broadcast.


Tags: #aew #dynamite #all in #chris jericho #will ospreay

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83425/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer