Tyler Breeze's Candid Advice: Elevate Your 'Work Ethic' to Shine In Pro Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 16, 2023

It was recently announced that Tyler Breeze has joined forces with fellow wrestler Shawn Spears to operate their own wrestling school known as Flatbacks. Beyond their in-ring achievements, Breeze and Spears have undertaken the role of mentors, shaping the careers of emerging talents within the wrestling industry. Notable names such as Colten Gunn, Xia Li, and Harley Cameron have all been beneficiaries of their expert guidance.

Breeze recently opened up about the prevailing misconceptions that surround the world of wrestling training in an interview on "Agents of Wrestling." He emphasized that aspiring wrestlers often become captivated by the allure of flashy moves and high-risk maneuvers, sidelining the fundamental understanding of the reasoning behind these actions. Breeze remarked, "People get infatuated with the moves and the risky stuff and all the stuff that takes years to get to, and they don't really understand the 'whys' behind it."

He continued by asserting the importance of mastering the basics and gradually progressing to more intricate techniques. "It is easy to fall into that trap of worrying about all the cool moves that you think are important and really neglecting the stuff that actually matters," Breeze stated, highlighting the significance of a solid foundation in wrestling skills.

When asked about the most significant aspect young wrestlers should focus on improving, Breeze candidly shared his perspective on work ethic. He acknowledged the generational shift and expressed concern over the waning dedication among some aspiring wrestlers. "Now, we get a lot of students who just don't like hard work. They don't put in the extra," he observed.

Drawing from his own experience as a dedicated student of the craft, Breeze emphasized the value of unwavering commitment and the eagerness to learn. He remarked, "In today's day and age, if you try at all, you're already ahead of most." Breeze highlighted the unique opportunities available to aspiring wrestlers in the modern landscape and stressed that dedication and a strong work ethic remain pivotal to realizing one's wrestling ambitions.

Source: Fightful
