Tony Khan Credits Orange Cassidy for Bringing Wheeler Yuta to AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 16, 2023

During the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite on August 16th, Wheeler Yuta is set to compete against Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship.

Yuta initially joined AEW as a part of the Best Friends faction, alongside Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor. However, he later betrayed the group and aligned himself with William Regal, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson within the Blackpool Combat Club. Tony Khan, in an interview on the Chase McCabe Show, shared his thoughts on the upcoming match for the AEW International Title.

"They know each other very well. Wheeler Yuta is Orange Cassidy's protege. Honestly, Orange Cassidy is the person who brought Wheeler Yuta into AEW in the first place. He's the person that brought him to my attention. He's his former coach and a person who really mentored him in pro wrestling, in AEW, and in Philadelphia training him,"

Source: fightful.com
