WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Booker T Weighs In On CM Punk’s Shot At “Hangman” Adam Page

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 16, 2023

Booker T Weighs In On CM Punk’s Shot At “Hangman” Adam Page

Following the conclusion of AEW Collision this past Saturday, CM Punk addressed the live audience with a promo, during which he directed a remark towards "Hangman" Adam Page. It's worth noting that while there is an understanding between Punk and The Young Bucks to avoid public criticism of each other, this arrangement does not extend to Adam Page.

Booker T, a WWE Hall of Famer, shared his thoughts on Punk's words during a recent episode of his podcast. Booker T remarked that, "Anything goes in a promo. For me, like family, I’m not gonna bring family into play or anything like that. That’s just me. But as far as the stuff CM Punk is doing with Hangman Page, it’s a rub for Hangman Page because he’s not as big of a star as CM Punk. CM Punk saying something about Hangman Page might spark an interest and people want to see something. I look at it in several different ways, I really do."


Tags: #aew #booker t #cm punk #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83417/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer