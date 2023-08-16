Booker T Weighs In On CM Punk’s Shot At “Hangman” Adam Page

Following the conclusion of AEW Collision this past Saturday, CM Punk addressed the live audience with a promo, during which he directed a remark towards "Hangman" Adam Page. It's worth noting that while there is an understanding between Punk and The Young Bucks to avoid public criticism of each other, this arrangement does not extend to Adam Page.

Booker T, a WWE Hall of Famer, shared his thoughts on Punk's words during a recent episode of his podcast. Booker T remarked that, "Anything goes in a promo. For me, like family, I’m not gonna bring family into play or anything like that. That’s just me. But as far as the stuff CM Punk is doing with Hangman Page, it’s a rub for Hangman Page because he’s not as big of a star as CM Punk. CM Punk saying something about Hangman Page might spark an interest and people want to see something. I look at it in several different ways, I really do."