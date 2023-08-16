WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vacation Friends 2 Unveils First Clip with WWE Superstar John Cena

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 16, 2023

An official preview from Vacation Friends 2 has been unveiled, showcasing the presence of esteemed WWE icon John Cena.

Vacation Friends 2 serves as the follow-up to the 2021 comedic duo film, in which Cena also took part, along with several members reprising their roles in the sequel. Hulu is set to release Vacation Friends 2 on Friday, August 25. The director's chair for Vacation Friends 2 is occupied by Clay Tarver, while the writing credits go to John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, and Tim Mullen. Notable actors like Jamie Hector, Ronny Chieng, Carlos Santos, Julee Cerda, and Julianne Arrieta, among others, round out the cast. This Rated R production is presented by 20th Century Studios and Broken Road Productions.

The official overview for Vacation Friends 2 is as follows:

"Picking up a few months after the end of ‘Vacation Friends,’ this uproarious sequel finds newly married couple Marcus (Lil Rel Howery) and Emily (Yvonne Orji) inviting their uninhibited besties Ron (John Cena) and Kyla (Meredith Hagner), who are also newly married and have a baby, to join them for a vacation when Marcus lands an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort. His reason for traveling there in the first place is to meet with the owners of the resort to bid on a construction contract for a hotel they own in Chicago. But when Kyla’s incarcerated father Reese (Steve Buscemi) is released from San Quentin and shows up at the resort unannounced at the worst possible moment, things get out of control, upending Marcus’ best laid plans and turning the vacation friends’ perfect trip into total chaos."


Tags: #wwe #john cena #vacation friends

