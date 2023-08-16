Darby Allin Critiques TNT Championship: Claims It's Lost All Its Value

In the latest AEW Control Center video released on YouTube this week, a promo by Darby Allin took the spotlight. In the promo, Darby Allin shared his thoughts about the TNT Title.

Darby is set to compete against Luchasaurus for the title at the upcoming 2023 All Out PPV.

Darby Allin is saying in the Promo on the Control Center what the IWC has been saying for a year now.



The TNT Championship lost prestige and its value. I really like the approach of this story.



