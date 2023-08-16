WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Darby Allin Critiques TNT Championship: Claims It's Lost All Its Value

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 16, 2023

Darby Allin Critiques TNT Championship: Claims It's Lost All Its Value

In the latest AEW Control Center video released on YouTube this week, a promo by Darby Allin took the spotlight. In the promo, Darby Allin shared his thoughts about the TNT Title.

Darby is set to compete against Luchasaurus for the title at the upcoming 2023 All Out PPV.

