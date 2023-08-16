WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Allison Danger Spotted Working Backstage as Ring of Honor Producer

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 16, 2023

Earlier this month, there were reports indicating that Cathy Corino, who is also known as Allison Danger, was present backstage during AEW Collision.

According to information from PWInsider, Danger was once again backstage over the past weekend, this time in her capacity as a producer and coach for the Ring of Honor taping. It remains uncertain whether this involvement signifies a trial period or the possibility of a more permanent position.

Allison Danger has a history of working as a coach at the Performance Center in WWE and boasts experience with organizations such as ROH and SHIMMER.

Source: PWInsider
