Allison Danger Spotted Working Backstage as Ring of Honor Producer

Earlier this month, there were reports indicating that Cathy Corino, who is also known as Allison Danger, was present backstage during AEW Collision.

According to information from PWInsider, Danger was once again backstage over the past weekend, this time in her capacity as a producer and coach for the Ring of Honor taping. It remains uncertain whether this involvement signifies a trial period or the possibility of a more permanent position.

Allison Danger has a history of working as a coach at the Performance Center in WWE and boasts experience with organizations such as ROH and SHIMMER.