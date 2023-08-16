WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Eric Bischoff Firmly Believes Sting's Retirement Match Should Be at AEW All In

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 16, 2023

Eric Bischoff holds the opinion that AEW All Out should mark Sting's ultimate in-ring performance. The legendary figure has been revealed to participate in a match at the upcoming Wembley Stadium event, where he will join forces with Darby Allin to take on AR Fox and Swerve Strickland in a Tag Team Coffin match.

During his discussion on Strictly Business, Bischoff expressed the viewpoint that there could be no grander finale to Sting's illustrious career than concluding it in the presence of a capacity crowd at a sold-out stadium.

“I want Steve Borden to experience the highlight of his career. Having the opportunity at this stage of his life and career to go out in front of 80,000 people and to get that reaction and that love and that energy and that support has to be the highlight of his career at least in one respect, for me that would be it …Why not go out on a high note?”

Continuing his thoughts, Bischoff emphasized that anything apart from the retirement match taking place at All Out would likely fall short of expectations for The Icon. He further emphasized that Sting should approach this decision without any lingering regrets.

“Why do you want to go from that to wrestling in front of 5,000 people on a Dynamite for TV? That’s not the best way to go out, go out on a high note,” he said. “Cherish every fraction of a second of this moment and then wave goodbye and go out with the biggest smile on your face that you possibly can and not wishing you’d have done something a little different.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
