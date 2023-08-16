Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, August 15, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage partner.

WWE NXT RESULTS (8/15/2023)

The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature airs and then we shoot inside the CWC where Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the show as the camera pans the crowd.

NXT World Tag-Team Championships

The Family (C) vs. The Dyad

From there, we shoot straight to the ring where The Family's theme hits and out comes Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo for their latest NXT World Tag-Team Championship defense.

The popular fan-favorites settle into the ring to a big pop and their music dies down. Now the theme for The Dyad hits and out they come with their unique ring entrance. They settle in the ring to a chorus of boos.

It's time for title action in our opening contest. The bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. After some early offense from The Family, we see Reid and Fowler jump into an early offensive lead after some heel shenanigans, but Channing Lorenzo eventually fights his way back into competitive form.

D'Angelo gets the hot tag and comes in the ring like a man possessed. He takes it to Fowler and Reid, knocking them out to the floor and playing to the crowd. He then hip-tosses Stacks onto both guys on the floor. He tags back out and Stacks comes off the top-rope with a flying clothesline.

Ava Raine hops on the ring apron for a distraction and after Stacks momentarily loses focus, we see Reid and Fowler take back over on offense with good double-team action. They also stop to knock "Da Don" off the ring apron. After that, they knock Stacks onto the commentary desk and we head to a mid-match commercial break as this title tilt continues.

When we return from the break, we see Stacks hung upside down in the tree of woe as Reid and Fowler continue to work him over in the corner of the ring. The ref ends up tied up with D'Angelo on the apron while Stacks seems to have this one won. The ref turns around just after Stacks' pin attempt is broken up and The Dyad are back in dominant control.

As the action continues, the focus shifts to what is going on outside of the ring, as Ivy Nile makes her way down from the back but is stopped by a wall of members of The Schism. In the chaos, we see two mystery members of The Schism actually take out The Dyad at ringside, leading to D'Angelo taking over in the ring and finishing this one off for the victory. With the win The Family retains their NXT World Tag-Team Championships.

Winners and STILL NXT World Tag-Team Champions: The Family

Eddy Thorpe Has Sights Set On Dijak

We shoot to a video package on Eddy Thorpe. The bad-ass from NXT Underground talks about his fighting spirit being repaired and how he incorporates dance and his background into his fighting spirit. He says with his spirit back in line, he has his sights set on Dijak.

Wes Lee Confronts Carmelo Hayes

From there, we see Carmelo Hayes signing autographs when he is approached by Wes Lee. The two aren't so cordial this time, with Lee saying Hayes has time for signing autographs but not answering his texts. He tells Hayes to hurry up with his signings because after he handles Dijak tonight, the only thing he's gonna be signing is a contract for their NXT World Championship match.

Duke Hudson Plays Andre Chase Against Thea Hail

Andre Chase and Duke Hudson are shown backstage. Chase tells Hudson he got Thea Hail a match tonight with Jacy Jane. He hopes it helps the issues Hail has had with him since he's returned. Hudson agrees. Hail comes in and doesn't like the idea. Now, Hudson doesn't like it, either. Hail leaves and Chase looks at Hudson, "Dude, what the f**k was that?!" Nice.

Blair Davenport vs. Dana Brooke

Now we head back inside the CWC where Blair Davenport's theme hits. NXT's answer to AEW's Jamie Hayter makes her way down to the ring for our next match of the evening. As she does, we shift into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, Dana Brooke's theme hits and out comes the women's star who has been showing a more vicious side of herself as of late.

Both ladies are in the ring and now the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running. Brooke immediately shoves Blair down on her butt as Vic and Booker talk about the new side we have seen of Dana in recent weeks.

The action quickly spills out on the floor where Dana ground and pounds Blair at ringside. She rolls her back into the ring and continues beating her down. Blair fights back but Dana cuts her off and hits a big sit-down power bomb for a close near fall.

On the floor, Dana shoves Blair back-first into the steel ring steps. Back in the ring, Dana lets out a war cry but then rolls back out and grabs the ring bell. She heads in the ring with it but is stopped from using it. The two start trading shots and the ref gives her a stern warning for not stopping punching in the corner.

Davenport looks for a big suplex spot but Dana escapes. She runs into a knockout shot from Davenport, however, and then Blair picks her up and blasts her with a follow-up knee for a big win. Weird match booking there.

Winner: Blair Davenport

Trick Williams vs. Drew Gulak

We see Trick Williams stretching backstage, as well as Charlie Dempsey working with Drew Gulak in front of Damon Kemp. We then head to another commercial break.

When we return, we see interaction between Dijak and NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes. Dijak does the same thing as Wes Lee, confronting Hayes about how he's next for his title when he wins tonight in the title eliminator.

Back inside the CWC, the familiar sounds of Trick Williams' theme plays and out he comes to chants of "Whoop that Trick!" Already in the ring is his opponent, Drew Gulak.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Williams jump into the early offensive lead but then after a distraction, we see Gulak take over. He grounds the big man and works him over with his mat-based style.

Trick hits a Trick kick to fight back into competitive form. He lands a big uppercut but then we see Gulak take over again. Out comes Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs to help even things out as Dempsey and co. get involved once again. Trick ends up picking up the win seconds later.

Winner: Trick Williams

Baron Corbin Boasts Running Off Gable Steveson

Baron Corbin is shown walking backstage. He is asked if he is going to the ring, with it being said it looks like he's got something on his mind. He indicates he does and walks off as we head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see a quick "Dabba-Kato returns soon .." vignette. Back live, Corbin is in the ring with a mic in his hand. He says the great thing about being him is he can come out here and say what he wants and he doesn't have to worry about any repercussions.

He claims he ran an Olympic gold medalist out of the door. He says he got a small taste of what we do and he can promise that he ain't coming back for seconds. He assures us that everyone watching backstage are a bunch of soft-ass little b*tches.

Von Wagner Challenges Baron Corbin

Out comes Robert Stone with Von Wagner by his side, taking exception to Corbin's comments about the NXT talent roster. Corbin says Stone isn't dressing like a Happy Corbin knock-off. Stone pretends to laugh and asks Corbin if insulting people makes him feel good.

Stone says there is one person standing in Corbin's way and that person put Bron Breakker through a table last week. Corbin asks why he's talking to Stone. He tells him to give the mic to Von. Von takes the mic and Corbin quickly says he made a mistake, and tells him to give the mic back.

Corbin boasts making the big money and says Von better learn to talk if he wants to as well. Von gets fired up and gives a good response to Corbin mocking him for his long list of past gimmicks and characters before challenging him to a fight next week at Heatwave.

Baron didn't like being shown up on the mic by Von, who vows to "table him" like he did Bron. Corbin tries cheap-shotting him but Von beats him down and nearly puts him through the commentary table. Baron ends up fighting back and avoiding it. Security separates them.

Rhea Ripley Challenges Lyra Valkyria To NXT Heatwave Showdown

Now we shoot to the locker room where we see WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. Rhea says Lyra Valkyria couldn't be satisfied with her endorsement, she had to kick her in the face. She goes on to challenge her to a match for Heatwave.

Mustafa Ali's "Very Important Announcement" ...

Mustafa Ali is shown in a video package in a suit at a podium in what looks like a political campaign spoof. Ali talks about Wes Lee, Dominik Mysterio and others not being proper champions for North America. He says the people of North America deserve a better champion.

The people of North America deserve Ali. He vows to raise the significance of the title if and when he captures it. It ends with him saying, "You can believe in Ali you can trust!"

NXT Title Eliminator

Wes Lee vs. Dijak

From there, we shoot back inside the Capitol Wrestling Center where Wes Lee's theme hits. Out comes the former longtime NXT North American Champion to chants of "Wes! Wes! Wes!" from the NXT Universe in attendance.

As Lee settles in the ring for his NXT title eliminator against Dijak to determine Carmelo Hayes' challenger for the championship at NXT Heatwave next week, we shift gears and settle into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, Dijak makes his Terminator-wannabe entrance with the shades on in black-and-white. He settles in the ring and takes the sunglasses off and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

After some typical slow-starting back-and-forth action in the early goings, we see Dijak settle into the offensive driver's seat. He takes it to Lee, focusing his attack on the shoulder / arm of the former longtime NXT North American Champion, which Vic Joseph points out was also his strategy against Eddy Thorpe.

Lee fires up and uses fast-paced offense to get back into competitive form. The action spills out to the floor where Dijak ends up catching Lee and launching him into the unforgiving steel ring post with authority. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Lee fighting back into the offensive lead, where he begins focusing his attack on the leg of Dijak. He chops him down to size, as the commentators point out, so that Dijak's size advantage is no longer working in his favor.

Wes has an impressive power display and then hits a Meteora for a close near fall. He goes for the Cardiac Kick but his shoulder gives out on him. Dijak notices this and goes to work on Lee. He hoists Lee up but his leg gives out. Lee connects with a pump kick to the jaw. Dijak hits his finisher but Lee somehow kicks out of the follow-up pin attempt.

The action spills out to the floor, where Dijak rams Lee into the post. He throws him over the barricade. He goes to grab the ring steps but notices Eddy Thorpe. The two have a staredown and then Lee attacks Dijak and takes him back into the ring, where he connects with the Cardiac Kick. He heads to the top-rope and hits a crazy turning splash for the win. With the win, he will meet Carmelo Hayes at Heatwave.

Winner and NEW NXT Championship No. 1 Contender: Wes Lee

Dragon Lee & Lyra Valkyria Talk NXT Heatwave

We shoot backstage and see Dragon Lee approaching Lyra Valkyria. They talk about their mixed tag team bout against Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio for next week's Heatwave. They agree that Dom Dom has a stupid face.

Tyler Bate vs. Joe Coffey

Now we see NXT Anonymous Twitter (X) footage from an NXT live event over the weekend to explain how Tyler Bate vs. Joe Coffey was set up for tonight. We then hear from Bate backstage about how he is gonna send Coffey on a journey to find balance.

We head back inside the CWC where Bate's theme hits. Out he comes and he settles inside the squared circle for our next match of the evening as we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see a vignette for Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams at NXT Heatwave next week. We then return to see Wes Lee walking out of the office of Shawn Michaels with his contract in-hand for his NXT Championship shot against Carmelo Hayes next week at NXT Heatwave.

Back live inside the CWC, where we see Joe Coffey make his way down to the ring for one-on-one action. He joins his opponent, Bate, in the ring, and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. We see the other Gallus boys at ringside as Bate works Coffey over early on.

Coffey ends up connecting with a German suplex into a bridge for a close pin attempt to slow down Bate's momentum. We see Bate take out Coffey on the floor but then Dabba-Kato comes out and starts beating down Coffey. Gallus saves him and they run off, while Dabba beats down Bate in the ring.

Winner: No Contest

Bron Breakker Will Be Watching Corbin-Wagner Next Week

We shoot to the parking lot area where Baron Corbin is leaving when he is asked about his brawl with Von Wagner earlier tonight. He talks about teaching him a lesson next week when Bron Breakker walks up.

Breakker asks what Corbin is doing having a match against Wagner at Heatwave when he's not done with him yet. Corbin says he looked done when he was unconscious through a table with Wagner standing over him.

Bron tries to intimidate Corbin by telling him that's okay and to know he'll be watching their match next week. Corbin says he might intimidate everyone in NXT, but he's not everyone in NXT. He walks off.

Thea Hail vs. Jacy Jane

When we return from the break, we see a lengthy "Hard Hitting Truths with Nathan Frazer" segment, which Noam Dar and The Meta-Four hacked into, resulting in a Heritage Cup Rules bout being made between the two for NXT Heatwave to determine the real NXT Heritage Cup Champion.

From there, we shoot back inside the CWC where Jacy Jane's theme hits and the women's star makes her way down to the ring. The former Toxic Attraction member settles inside the squared circle and her entrance tune dies down.

The Chase University music plays and out comes Thea Hail with Andre Chase and Duke Hudson and his Chase U MVP trophy. She settles in the ring and the music dies down. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

We see Hail with a ton of energy as always, taking it to Jane in the early goings. She knocks her out to the floor and hits a big diving splash to pop the crowd as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Jane dominating the offense. Vic informs us that she has been dominating throughout the entire break after hitting a nasty neck-breaker on Hail during the commercials. The fans chant "Thea! Thea!" to try and rally behind her as Jane continues to work her over.

As the action continues, we see Jane pull the turnbuckle pad off the top buckle. As Jane goes to slam Hail's head into it, Hail goes to reverse Jane just as Andre Chase pops on the apron to try and save Hail, only to screw her over on accident instead. As Hail is jawing with him, she turns and is rolled up by Jane for the 1-2-3.

Winner: Jacy Jane

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo Continue To Dream

We see another vignette looking at the heritage and background of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo and how it's time for them, with no distractions, to start a new beginning together. Again we see each man waking to see they are having essentially the same dream.

NXT Heatwave Main Event Contract Signing

Now we see Wes Lee with his contract in-hand approach Carmelo Hayes while he is still signing autographs. He says he told him he'd be back and this time he's got the contract in-hand.

Carmelo tries brushing him off and saying he'll sign it later. He goes to sign more autographs but Wes Lee slides them out of the way and kicks half the table down. He says he wants this done now. He drags the table behind him with his contract and heads to the ring. 'Melo says he's gonna handle this now. We head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see a quick Tiffy-Time vignette with Tiffany Stratton hyping her next potential challenger for the NXT Women's Championship. From there, Vic Joseph runs down the lineup for NXT Heatwave 2023 next Tuesday night.

After that, we return inside the CWC where we see a very serious-looking Wes Lee in the ring with the table and contract he brought with him. He gets on the mic as Carmelo Hayes' theme hits and the NXT World Champion makes his way to the ring.

Lee tells Hayes he's been signing crap all night but now it's time for him to sign the most important thing, the contract for their title tilt next week. Hayes tells Lee he better cool it or he'll bring back the old me. Lee says he doesn't know what that means and then busts his chops for sippin' drinks and chilling on the beach while he's been working.

Hayes takes Lee to task for losing his cool and crumbling after taking a few losses. Hayes says he's not convinced Lee can "be him." Lee asks what makes him think he wants to "be him?" Lee asks if Hayes knows how many times he's been told in his career he can't do something. He says Hayes was a chosen one as soon as he got here. Lee says he earned every step he climbed.

He goes on to talk about doubters when he was in the military with a dream of being a wrestler. He says he made it to NXT and won the tag titles twice. He says then he lost his partner and had the doubters all over again. He says he proved it again by becoming the best NXT North American Champion ever. He then talks about who he took the title off of. Hayes says Lee won the title, but he didn't beat him for it.

'Melo says he respects 90% of what Lee is saying but tells him next week he can't beat him. Lee says there he goes with the doubt and the "Can'ts" again. He says once more how he has been told he can't do things all along the way. He says not any more. He refuses to fail any more. He signs the contract on that note.

"Now sign the damn contract," he tells Hayes. "Gladly, Wes. Because everybody knows man, you earned this. It was only a matter of time before you had this shot, but let me tell you one thing -- don't go chasing waterfalls, stick to the rivers and lakes you're used to. Next week it's not Carmelo don't miss, it's Carmelo CAN'T miss." He signs the contract on that note.

Hayes holds his title up. Wes jumps on the table and gets in his face and finishes the segment by simply saying, "See you at Heatwave!" The fans chant "Melo! Melo!" as the show goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!