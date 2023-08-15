Further Insight On CM Punk's Conflict with Ryan Nemeth

Additional information has emerged regarding the ongoing conflicts involving CM Punk and Ryan Nemeth.

Ryan Nemeth was flown into Greensboro, NC ahead of the August 12th installment of AEW Collision, as reported over the weekend. Upon his arrival, however, Nemeth was informed that his presence was no longer required, and arrangements were made for him to promptly return home. Nemeth and CM Punk have had prior clashes, evident from their past social media exchanges and a backstage altercation during Punk's unannounced appearance on the June 21st Dynamite episode.

Mike Johnson from PWInsider has provided further clarity on why the rift between Punk and Nemeth might have reignited. According to Johnson's account, a member of the AEW roster offered additional insights into the escalating tensions between Punk and Nemeth. Johnson's report continues:

“In regard to the Ryan Nemeth situation, one AEW talent believed that him being sent home may have been precipitated by Nemeth walking around and saying hello to everyone at the hotel before the taping but not stopping and saying hello to CM Punk and others Punk was with.

“The talent noted that several weeks ago, Punk had held a locker room meeting about trying to keep the Collision locker room as drama free as possible and that with Nemeth having knocked Punk on Twitter around the time he returned to the ring in Chicago for the Collision premiere, that would fly in the face of that.

“As we noted yesterday, Punk and Nemeth had a conversation after that Tweet several months back and the belief among a source close to Nemeth was that the two sides were fine. However, the talent who witnessed Nemeth “blow off” Punk and his group (whether purposely or accidental the talent could not say) stated that they could see how Nemeth acting that way would set off Punk, given what he’s tried to set in the Collision locker room.

“The source commented that they weren’t defending Punk, but they could understand the cause and effect there. As we reported yesterday, AEW VP Pat Buck sent Nemeth home last Saturday, telling him he would be working Wednesdays instead.”

The report from PWInsider additionally verified that CM Punk has expressed a desire to exclude Christopher Daniels, the Head of Talent Relations, from AEW Collision tapings. Punk's stance is rooted in his belief that it's unjust for Ace Steel to be restricted from backstage access, given that Daniels was also implicated in the altercation subsequent to All Out.

