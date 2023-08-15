WWE Star Big E Joins Cast of Family Comedy 'F Plus' Alongside UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture

WWE's Big E has secured a role in the upcoming family comedy film, "F Plus" (also known as F+), which features UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture in a prominent role.

Premiere Entertainment Group recently obtained the global distribution rights for "F Plus," as reported by Deadline.

The storyline of "F Plus" revolves around a group of young teenagers who hatch a clever plan to execute the perfect heist: infiltrating their own middle school to manipulate their failing test grades.

The movie's ensemble cast includes other notable names such as Tommy Davidson, Jennifer Esposito, Wells Rappaport, Lily Jane, James Williams Jr., Lilly Rae Tricano, and Cade Clark.

While the release date for "F Plus" is yet to be disclosed, Premiere Entertainment plans to present the film to both national and international buyers during the Toronto International Film Festival in September.