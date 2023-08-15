WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Star Big E Joins Cast of Family Comedy 'F Plus' Alongside UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 15, 2023

WWE's Big E has secured a role in the upcoming family comedy film, "F Plus" (also known as F+), which features UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture in a prominent role.

Premiere Entertainment Group recently obtained the global distribution rights for "F Plus," as reported by Deadline.

The storyline of "F Plus" revolves around a group of young teenagers who hatch a clever plan to execute the perfect heist: infiltrating their own middle school to manipulate their failing test grades.

The movie's ensemble cast includes other notable names such as Tommy Davidson, Jennifer Esposito, Wells Rappaport, Lily Jane, James Williams Jr., Lilly Rae Tricano, and Cade Clark.

While the release date for "F Plus" is yet to be disclosed, Premiere Entertainment plans to present the film to both national and international buyers during the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Source: deadline.com
Tags: #wwe #ufc #big e #randy couture

