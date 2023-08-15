Billy Corgan's Confidence: NWA Likely Poised as the Next Prominent Wrestling Company

Billy Corgan has articulated his belief in the potential of NWA to become the next major force in the world of wrestling.

During the era of territorial wrestling, the National Wrestling Alliance held a dominant position, encompassing numerous regional promotions within its scope. However, this landscape shifted dramatically with WWE's strategic choice to expand on a national level, resulting in the acquisition or surpassing of several smaller promotions.

In a recent conversation on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Corgan elaborated on his intentions to leverage his access to mainstream media. He aims to develop an appropriate business model that can give rise to a "mainstream wrestling product catering to the general audience."

“I think we’re probably positioned to be the next big company. I know will kind of go, ‘How does that work?’

“I think it has to do with my access to mainstream media. I think it has to do with my access to every network in the world who’s interested in what I’m doing, and I’m just trying to find the right business models with them. I think it has to do with presenting a mainstream wrestling product that the average person, if presented it on television, will respond to.

“I think once the NWA can get in that position, if we can get in that position, you can argue that’s a big if, but if we get in that position, I think we will run side-by-side with the biggest companies in the world. Because wrestling by in large is a cheap product to make. That’s always been its great attraction to television.

“It has a consistent audience that will show up week after week. So getting from let’s call it the bottom of the pile to the top of the pile, that’s a vast distance. But if you can cross that desert and get to the other side, well, it’s pretty wide open.”

While WWE and AEW presently dominate the US wrestling scene, Corgan points out that he envisions an opportunity for a mainstream-oriented offering to find its place.

“In terms of product, I think the NWA fits quite comfortably between AEW and WWE. WWE has a very hardcore fanbase, but they do business in a very particular way. Of course, that’s much debated through the years. Vince of course is the only promoter that’s ever made money in wrestling, so we always have to pay tribute.

“AEW of course is running a brand-specific product. Tony’s found business where people didn’t think business could be found, and all credit to him on that. But again that mainstream up-the-middle position in professional wrestling is sorely lacking.

“Many people would argue that WWE is that mainstream thing. I would argue it’s its own version of niche.”