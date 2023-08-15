Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT: Unveiling Carmelo Hayes' Next Challenger, The Family's Title Defense, and More

Tonight's WWE NXT episode, broadcasting live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, marks the continuation of the intense journey towards Heatwave.

During this evening's show, a pivotal clash between Dijak and Wes Lee will transpire, carrying the weight of determining the rightful contender for the NXT Championship, currently held by Carmelo Hayes, at the forthcoming Heatwave event scheduled for August 22. The excitement ignites from the opening moments as the NXT Tag Team Champions, The Family, represented by Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, step into the squared circle to defend their title against The Dyad, comprised of Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid.

The slated lineup for tonight's episode as announced by WWE encompasses:

- Build toward NXT Heatwave special episode.

- NXT Tag Team Champions The Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) facing off against The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) in the opening bout.

- Trick Williams against Drew Gulak.

- An intense encounter showcasing Blair Davenport and Dana Brooke.

- The high-stakes matchup between Dijak and Wes Lee, set to unveil the contender destined to challenge NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes at Heatwave on August 22.