News On Goldberg Possibly Appearing AEW All In

It seems like there's speculation about the possibility of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg appearing at AEW All In for a potential match against Wardlow. Dave Meltzer, a wrestling journalist from F4WOnline, discussed this idea on McGuire on Wrestling. Meltzer expressed his thoughts on how such a matchup might play out and whether it would be a good fit for the event.

Meltzer mentioned that having Goldberg at AEW All In could be an interesting idea, but there are considerations about how to utilize him effectively.

"That’s something different. I think Goldberg being there would be cool. Goldberg-Wardlow is weird because it’s kind of like — if I was going to use Goldberg, I would showcase him. Wardlow beating him sounds great, but I don’t know if that’s what people want to see Goldberg do."

Meltzer also brought up the option of having Goldberg squash an opponent in a short match, which could be exciting for the fans.

"Goldberg squashing someone for two minutes, I mean, that’d be cool. But Wardlow’s not that guy. Maybe Christian Cage would probably be a good name for that spot, but he’s going to be involved with the Chicago show. So, you’ve got two weeks. It’s not out of the realm of possibility of Bill Goldberg wrestling [at All In], but I haven’t heard that that’s happening, I’ll just say that."