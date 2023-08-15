Tony Khan Prepared Backup Song for RVD's AEW Wrestling Stint

On the most recent Wednesday episode of Dynamite, Rob Van Dam, marked his inaugural in-ring appearance in AEW. During the match, he faced off against Jack Perry in a contest for the FTW Championship. The bout concluded with Perry emerging victorious after executing a low blow.

Notably, RVD's entrance was accompanied by his classic ECW theme song, "Walk" by Pantera, which he used for his brief stint in AEW. AEW President Tony Khan revealed in an interview with the Battleground Podcast that he had a contingency plan with an alternative song in case acquiring the original track posed challenges.

"We did have a backup (song for RVD’s AEW stint) but it wouldn’t have been the same and that’s why I wanted to pay the extra and go the extra mile and get ‘Walk’ by Pantera. Pantera was great and worked with us and we worked out a reasonable deal. I compare music licenses in wrestling to trades in pro sports. It’s like, you can do your best but, every trade is its own transaction. It has to be between at least two willing parties. It can’t just be one willing party in a trade and I think that’s very similar with music rights in wrestling. You have to reach a deal that’s fair for everybody and sometimes the value is in the eye of the beholder and sometimes people ask for money that I don’t think is reasonable. Other times, we’ve gotten deals that I thought were very fair. But we do use a lot of licensed music and in perpetuity. So someday when the AEW streaming library becomes available per our exclusive rights with Warner Bros. Discovery, the great company we’re very fortunate to team with, I am optimistic someday all of this will live on Max hopefully and every great moment where we’ve licensed music, we still have that music. I paid for the rights in perpetuity. So whether it was something incredibly moving and memorable like when we used Tom Waits’ Ol’ ’55 for the tribute video to the late, great Mr. Brodie Lee or like you said, something fun with the great entrance, RVD-Pantera. Other great moments like Bryan Danielson and The Final Countdown at Forbidden Door and so many other of the great things we’ve done over the years."