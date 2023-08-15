CM Punk Allegedly Issues Apology to Adam Page Following His Comments After AEW Collision

During the conclusion of the August 12th, 2023 episode of AEW Collision, CM Punk delivered a promo to the live audience where he took a jab at "Hangman" Adam Page. It is worth noting that Punk and The Young Bucks reportedly have an understanding not to publicly criticize each other, though this understanding does not extend to Page.

According to reports from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, individuals close to CM Punk have asserted that he did not actively seek to have Page or Matt Hardy excluded from recent Collision events. However, some sources argue that he did influence the removal of Page and Hardy, leading to a divergence of beliefs within the locker room. Meltzer was informed by another source that Punk was unaware of Page's presence in Greensboro for the Collision event.

Nick Hausman of HausOfWrestling.com was informed that Punk's remarks about Page subsequent to Collision did not resonate as he had intended, and he subsequently felt remorseful about them. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline addressed the matter during Wrestling Observer Radio, confirming that Punk took the step to send a text message to Hangman Page to express his apologies for the promo he delivered on Saturday. This apology was communicated through text messages from both parties, signifying a genuine attempt at reconciliation.