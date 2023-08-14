WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jeff Jarrett Confirms Participation of Leatherface in Texas Chainsaw Deathmatch on This Week's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 14, 2023

Jeff Jarrett Confirms Participation of Leatherface in Texas Chainsaw Deathmatch on This Week's AEW Dynamite

Jeff Jarrett is gearing up the excitement for his upcoming Texas Chainsaw Deathmatch against Jeff Hardy on this week's AEW Dynamite.

The veteran wrestler passionately discussed this one-of-a-kind clash on his recent episode of "My World With Jeff Jarrett" podcast. He took a moment to remind his audience that this electrifying match is a result of a special partnership with the upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game, which is on the verge of hitting store shelves.

"He may be doing more than limp out. But no, who would have thunk? What am I, the video game sponsor deal? Me and Orange Cassidy a couple months ago had that sponsorship. It is an absolutely very cool integration. That game comes out in just a few days. But no, it’s a very cool deal. Everybody’s heard of Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but coming out in a video game form. Death Match, didn’t think I had that on my bingo card, either."

Later on, Jarrett reveals that the actual Leatherface will have a role in the upcoming match.

"I dabbled in GCW a little bit, and I’m sure [Matt] Cardona is gonna have something to say about this, but yeah, me and Nero Hardy, one on one. Rumor has it, Leatherface is gonna be involved. Did you ever see Leatherface? This is the real Leatherface, though."

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 14, 2023 01:41PM


 

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #jeff jarrett #jeff hardy #dynamite

