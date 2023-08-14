AEW All In at Wembley Stadium Schedule Change Announced

AEW has revealed an alteration to the plans for AEW All In, scheduled to take place at Wembley Stadium next Sunday.
An email has been dispatched by Ticketmaster to individuals who have procured tickets for the event, informing them that the event's doors will now open at 3:30 PM, with the show's commencement moved to 5:00 PM.
Insights shared during this week's AEW programming indicated that the show was initially intended to begin at 6:00 PM BST. This adjustment in the start time has been made to accommodate the Zero Hour pre-show.
During the Zero Hour, there will be a contest for the ROH World Tag Team Championship. Aussie Open is slated to safeguard their titles against the formidable duo of AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole.
⚡ Speculation Mounts Over CM Punk's Role in Backstage Divide in AEW
It appears that CM Punk might be the driving force behind the recent backstage divisions within AEW. Punk returned to AEW in June 2023 foll [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 14, 2023 01:31PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com