AEW All In at Wembley Stadium Schedule Change Announced

AEW has revealed an alteration to the plans for AEW All In, scheduled to take place at Wembley Stadium next Sunday.

An email has been dispatched by Ticketmaster to individuals who have procured tickets for the event, informing them that the event's doors will now open at 3:30 PM, with the show's commencement moved to 5:00 PM.

Insights shared during this week's AEW programming indicated that the show was initially intended to begin at 6:00 PM BST. This adjustment in the start time has been made to accommodate the Zero Hour pre-show.

During the Zero Hour, there will be a contest for the ROH World Tag Team Championship. Aussie Open is slated to safeguard their titles against the formidable duo of AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole.