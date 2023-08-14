Speculation Mounts Over CM Punk's Role in Backstage Divide in AEW

It appears that CM Punk might be the driving force behind the recent backstage divisions within AEW.

Punk returned to AEW in June 2023 following a considerable absence, it seems that some of the internal conflicts that marred his previous tenure with the company have not yet subsided. Punk is now positioned as a central figure on the new Saturday night Collision show.

With Punk's involvement in this show, a decision has been made to keep The Elite exclusively on Dynamite to prevent any potential clashes. This approach even extended to Adam Page, who was initially intended to participate in a pre-recorded interview for Collision in Greensboro but was instead instructed to stay away.

Similar situations have arisen for other wrestlers like Ryan Nemeth, who seemingly took a dig at Punk prior to his AEW return, and even Christopher Daniels. The latter is being viewed as somewhat surprising given his role as AEW's Head of Talent Relations.

The question of whether CM Punk is responsible for the division in the AEW locker room is being discussed. According to Dave Meltzer's remarks on Wrestling Observer Radio, there is a prevailing belief that Punk is orchestrating these separations.

“Obviously, The Young Bucks and FTR are wrestling at Wembley, and they’re fine. They may not be fine today but they are fine enough to work together, whatever it is. Because they are always going to be aligned with Punk there is always going to be issues, but they are fine, they are going to be fine for a while.

“But as far as Punk working with [The Elite], every time one of these things happens, it makes it harder not easier, it’s not going anywhere. It’s just what it is. It’s frustrating to watch. How it’s going to end I don’t know. The idea that they are keeping them apart because some people don’t want other people in the dressing room. Everyone believes that is Punk. I’m sure Tony won’t say it is Punk, just like he did before.

“It’s one thing when they are not booked, but when you are booked and you are in the city, and someone finds out you are at the hotel and you are told to not come to the building, it changed the whole dynamic of everything. I’m sure they are going to say everything it fine you are making it all up, but we saw that damn interview, and once that happened it opened everything up.”