AEW's Head of Talent Relations Instructed Not To Attend Collision

During a discussion on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer pointed out that it's not just Adam Page and Ryan Nemeth from AEW who were told to stay away from Collision. This was also extended to Matt Hardy, and remarkably, even Christopher Daniels, who holds the position of the company's Head of Talent Relations.
“Well, Matt Hardy was booked on a Saturday, went there, and was told not to go to the building, that was not last night. Christopher Daniels for whatever reason, same thing happened with him, he’s not supposed to go on Saturday, and he is fricking Head of Talent Relations. There may be others, but those are the ones that I know of.”
⚡ AEW Wrestler Sent Home from Collision Amidst CM Punk-Related Backstage Tensions
A recently released report unveils fresh details regarding an incident involving an AEW wrestler during the Collision event, shedding light [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 14, 2023 07:45AM
