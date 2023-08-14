AEW's Head of Talent Relations Instructed Not To Attend Collision

During a discussion on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer pointed out that it's not just Adam Page and Ryan Nemeth from AEW who were told to stay away from Collision. This was also extended to Matt Hardy, and remarkably, even Christopher Daniels, who holds the position of the company's Head of Talent Relations.

“Well, Matt Hardy was booked on a Saturday, went there, and was told not to go to the building, that was not last night. Christopher Daniels for whatever reason, same thing happened with him, he’s not supposed to go on Saturday, and he is fricking Head of Talent Relations. There may be others, but those are the ones that I know of.”