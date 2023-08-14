WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

AEW's Head of Talent Relations Instructed Not To Attend Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 14, 2023

AEW's Head of Talent Relations Instructed Not To Attend Collision

During a discussion on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer pointed out that it's not just Adam Page and Ryan Nemeth from AEW who were told to stay away from Collision. This was also extended to Matt Hardy, and remarkably, even Christopher Daniels, who holds the position of the company's Head of Talent Relations.

“Well, Matt Hardy was booked on a Saturday, went there, and was told not to go to the building, that was not last night. Christopher Daniels for whatever reason, same thing happened with him, he’s not supposed to go on Saturday, and he is fricking Head of Talent Relations. There may be others, but those are the ones that I know of.”

AEW Wrestler Sent Home from Collision Amidst CM Punk-Related Backstage Tensions

A recently released report unveils fresh details regarding an incident involving an AEW wrestler during the Collision event, shedding light [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 14, 2023 07:45AM

Source: tjrwrestling.net
Tags: #aew #collision #cm punk #christopher daniels

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83375/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer