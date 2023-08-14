AEW Wrestler Sent Home from Collision Amidst CM Punk-Related Backstage Tensions

A recently released report unveils fresh details regarding an incident involving an AEW wrestler during the Collision event, shedding light on prior tensions involving CM Punk.

Ongoing backstage conflicts between CM Punk and AEW wrestlers continue to captivate attention. However, this particular instance doesn't revolve around a member of The Elite. The focus is on Ryan Nemeth, a figure rarely featured on AEW's primary television broadcasts.

According to information obtained by Fightful Select, Ryan Nemeth (brother of WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler) was brought into Greensboro, North Carolina, for the Collision tapings on Saturday. Soon after his arrival, Nemeth was informed that his presence wouldn't be required for the show, prompting arrangements for his immediate return home.

The Fightful report highlights that Nemeth regularly appears on the "Being The Elite" YouTube series, overseen by AEW's Executive Vice Presidents, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), who themselves were involved in a backstage altercation with CM Punk in September 2022.

As detailed, CM Punk confronted Nemeth shortly after his return to Collision two months ago, which occurred in June. The catalyst was Nemeth's tweet following Punk's return promo, in which he referred to Punk as the "literally the softest man alive."