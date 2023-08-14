Adam Page Told To Stay Clear of AEW Collision Event

AEW Collision had no place for Hangman Adam Page this past week.

The wrestling world is now well-versed in the ongoing dispute between CM Punk and Adam Page, which reached a public climax on AEW television in 2022.

The conflict has resurfaced once more. Following the recent Collision event on August 12th, CM Punk seized the opportunity to criticize Page in front of a live audience. Punk derisively labeled Page a "peg-hanger," highlighting the contrast between the Hangman's unsold merchandise lingering in stores and Punk's merchandise quickly selling out.

Adam Page was directed to steer clear of Collision. According to a report by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Daily Update, the Punk promo wasn't a scripted element. Curiously, Adam Page had been dispatched to Greensboro to record a pre-taped interview for the upcoming Dynamite episode on Wednesday. However, upon arriving in the city, he was informed that he couldn't conduct the interview within the Greensboro Coliseum, the venue of the Collision event.

Meltzer's report also indicated that the widely-circulated video of CM Punk criticizing Adam Page concluded before Punk, who was met with robust boos for his assessment of Page, expressed his love for the fans. Notably, there exists an understanding between Punk, The Young Bucks, and others to refrain from public negative comments about each other. However, this pact evidently excludes Adam Page.