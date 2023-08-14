CM Punk's Shots at Hangman Page Post-AEW Collision Were Ad-Libbed and Unscripted

Reports indicate that CM Punk's remarks directed at Hangman Page following the recent AEW Collision event were not scripted or premeditated.

According to both Fightful Select and PWInsider, sources within the company have confirmed that these comments were not intended to contribute to any storyline development and were not part of the planned program. Punk's address to the audience occurred after the event concluded, during an off-camera moment. In an unrehearsed fashion, he acknowledged the locale as "Hangman country" and humorously recounted discovering the origin of Hangman's moniker when he encountered numerous unsold Hangman action figures on a supermarket toy aisle.

The promo segment was impromptu and not meant for future broadcasting, as noted by PWInsider. It was conceived "off the cuff" to express gratitude to the crowd and generate excitement for the upcoming ROH TV taping. The motivation behind these remarks stemmed from Punk's interaction with some fans who were jeering him after the event. As seen in video footage from the previous night, Punk remarked that he felt somewhat disoriented during the main event match and didn't have a clear direction. As of now, there are existing intentions for a potential storyline involving a confrontation between M Punk and Hangman Page.