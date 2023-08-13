Chris Jericho Names AEW Dynamite Loss to Action Andretti as One of His 'Coolest Moments'

The primary objective of professional wrestling is to secure victories in matches. However, there are instances where experiencing defeat can also hold its own allure, as demonstrated by Chris Jericho.

Throughout his tenure in AEW, Chris Jericho has amassed numerous significant triumphs, marking his distinction as the inaugural AEW World Champion and a former ROH World Champion.

An unforgettable occurrence transpired on the Winter Is Coming episode of AEW aired on December 14, 2022. During this event, Chris Jericho was pitted against a newcomer, Action Andretti. The outcome of this match would reverberate as one of the most stunning upsets in AEW history.

In a recent installment of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho delved into some of his cherished AEW matches, dedicating considerable time to recount his experience of losing to Action Andretti.

“Here we are in Garland, Texas, which I believe is right outside of Dallas. And I show up, and he had no idea what was going on, and I brought him into the office. I said here’s what we’re gonna do. I’m going to have a tune-up match, and we’re going to make you look really good. And then you’re going to beat me clean with your finish. And you should have seen the look on his face where he was like a dream come true. Like what? And that’s exactly what we did.”

“And I remember when we came out, the crowd was having fun because they were chanting ‘let’s go, jobber.’ Because I put it together where he looks really good. Then, of course, I hit him with the Codebreaker. And everyone knows that the stats to finish except for it wasn’t, and he kicks out.”

“So we come back from break, and then now people are really into the match. Because now they think okay, he’s still not going to win. But this is going to be pretty exciting stuff. And lo and behold, what does he do? He wins with a running Shooting Star Press. 1-2-3, the crowd goes nuts.”

“He runs around. High fives and jumps in the ring. It was one of the coolest moments of my career because nobody saw it coming. Not one person could predict that this Action Andretti was going to beat Chris Jericho in one of the biggest upsets in pro wrestling history.”