Konnan Accuses The Young Bucks of Losing Motivation and Growing Stale

Konnan expressed strong criticism towards The Young Bucks.

The inception of All Elite Wrestling in 2019 was significantly influenced by the contributions of Matt and Nick Jackson, who played pivotal roles as founding members of the roster and as Executive Vice Presidents. Recently, amidst much speculation, it was confirmed that they had extended their contracts with the company.

Nevertheless, Konnan holds the viewpoint that their level of motivation has waned over the past few months. During the most recent episode of his Keepin’ it 100 podcast, the renowned wrestler and promoter concurred with Disco Inferno's assertion that the Jackson brothers fail to position themselves as central figures during their appearances on shows. This stands in contrast to their onscreen rivals, FTR, who actively embrace such a role.

“They don’t seem motivated. They just don’t seem motivated the last few months, you know what I’m saying. They still brought it in the ring. But their backstage promos weren’t that good and they just, I don’t know, they’ve kind of become stale.”

Young Bucks are gearing up for an enormous headline clash as AEW makes its debut in London, set to hold the monumental "All In" event at Wembley Stadium.

During this event, the duo will engage in a showdown with FTR, marking only the third encounter between them in their careers.