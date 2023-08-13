AEW Collision Fallout: CM Punk's Fiery Promo Takes Aim at 'Hangman' Adam Page

The lingering animosity between CM Punk and The Elite remains palpable, as the "True" AEW World Champion consistently reinforces his sentiments towards individuals like "Hangman" Adam Page, even after the conclusion of Collision
After the AEW Collision episode on August 12th, 2023, CM Punk addressed the live audience with a passionate promo. During his speech, CM Punk didn't hold back and aimed a verbal jab at none other than "Hangman" Adam Page, reacting to signs in the audience that showed support for page.
"Earlier today, I went to a local supermarket and I figured out why they call him Hangman. It's because the pegs in the toy aisle are full of Hangman action figures because no one wants to buy them. He's a peg warmer unlike me who moves merchandise and pops ratings and sells toys. Everyone in AEW says 'I'm the heart, I'm the soul, I'm the spirit.' Well that's objective.”
Subsequently, Punk expressed his dissatisfaction regarding the House of Black's use of chops during their AEW World Trios Championship match, despite him allegedly instructing them against using such moves.
CM Punk shoot trashes Hangman Adam Page then cries about HoB chopping him after #AEWCollision went off the airpic.twitter.com/OyGdSQS0cA— Jack Cassidy (@RealJackCassidy) August 13, 2023
⚡ AEW Collision Results for August 12th, 2023
Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, August 12, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Mat [...]— Patrick A Ganczewski Aug 12, 2023 10:21PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com