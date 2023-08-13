WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
QT Marshall Clinches AAA Latin American Championship at AAA Triplemania XXXI

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 13, 2023

AEW's QT Marshall has secured the AAA Latin American Championship at the recent AAA Triplemania XXXI event in Mexico City. Marshall emerged victorious in a Fatal 4 Way contest, which featured Penta El Zero Miedo, Dralistico, and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage. Marshall's victory came after he utilized a low blow on Pentagon, followed by an unmasking maneuver to secure the pinfall.

The AAA Latin American Championship became vacant following Rey Fenix's departure from AAA due to commitments with other companies. Marshall's triumph in this match marks his inaugural championship reign with the AAA Latin American Title.


Tags: #aaa #triplemania aew #qt marshall

