QT Marshall Clinches AAA Latin American Championship at AAA Triplemania XXXI

AEW's QT Marshall has secured the AAA Latin American Championship at the recent AAA Triplemania XXXI event in Mexico City. Marshall emerged victorious in a Fatal 4 Way contest, which featured Penta El Zero Miedo, Dralistico, and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage. Marshall's victory came after he utilized a low blow on Pentagon, followed by an unmasking maneuver to secure the pinfall.
The AAA Latin American Championship became vacant following Rey Fenix's departure from AAA due to commitments with other companies. Marshall's triumph in this match marks his inaugural championship reign with the AAA Latin American Title.
August 13, 2023
QT Marshall is the new AAA Latinamerican Champion, he defeats Penta, Texano and Dralistico, with a low blow to Penta and unmasking him #TriplemaniaXXXI pic.twitter.com/pcljGiXxYd— Alan. (@AlanByMe) August 13, 2023
Now that's some quality Lucha. @QTMarshall #TripleManiaXXXI pic.twitter.com/uQS7pL9WHM— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) August 13, 2023
Congrats @QTMarshall winning the Latin American Championship @luchalibreaaa #TriplemaníaXXXI pic.twitter.com/dmSES2vSBV— taz (@OfficialTAZ) August 13, 2023
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com