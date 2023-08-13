Upcoming ROH TV Episode Spoilers For August 17, Taped in Greensboro, NC

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Numerous bouts for the upcoming episodes of ROH TV were recorded on Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. These matches were filmed both before and after the live AEW Collision event. Fans can expect to see these spoilers unfold on the ROH TV episode airing on August 17, with the possibility of some being featured on the August 24 episode as well.

Prior to Collison:

- Josh Woods defeated Silas Young in a Pure Rules match

- ROH World Women’s Champion Athena defeated Brittany Jade in a Proving Ground match. After the match, The Renegade Twins attacked Athena until Billie Starkz made the save. Starkz tried to help Athena up but Athena didn’t want the help

- The Gunns defeated The Infantry in a Collision dark match

After Collison:

- ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and Stokely Hathaway defeated The Boys

- Cole Karter defeated Griff Garrison. After the match, Maria Kanellis came out and accompanied Karter back to the back

- Billie Starkz defeated Charlette Renegade. After the match, The Renegade Twins attacked Starkz until ROH World Women’s Champion Athena made the save. Athena wanted nothing to do with Starkz

- Action Andretti, Darius Martin and Lee Johnson defeated JD Drake, Anthony Henry and Lee Moriarty

- Trish Adora defeated Lady Frost

- Dalton Castle defeated Peter Avalon

- Leyla Hirsch defeated Rachael Ellering

- Metalik defeated Tony Nese