Former ROH World Champion Making Preparations for Possible Wrestling Comeback

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 12, 2023

According to a report from Fightful Select, there are indications that former ROH World Champion Nigel McGuinness is getting ready for a potential comeback to the wrestling ring.

While it's not confirmed whether he has received medical clearance to wrestle again, he has been taking steps that strongly suggest he is preparing for a return.

Regarding his potential appearance at AEW All In, it's uncertain at this point. While there have been discussions about him potentially participating in the event, there is no definite information available about concrete plans for his wrestling involvement or any active efforts being made by AEW in this regard.

Nigel McGuinness' most recent match took place on TNA Xplosion back in 2010, where he faced off against Stevie Richards.

