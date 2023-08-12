Potential Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson Match Considered for 2023 All In PPV

As reportedly recently, Bryan Danielson suffered a fracture in his right forearm with around ten minutes remaining in his match against Kazuchika Okada at the 2023 AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door PPV.

Concerning Bryan's potential role at the 2023 All In PPV had he not sustained the injury, Fightful Select provided information indicating that there was contemplation of featuring a matchup between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson on the event's roster. This consideration persisted for a short while even after Danielson's injury, as the company remained hopeful for his swift recovery. Nevertheless, insiders from AEW suggested that alternate plans involving Omega were also being devised, though the exact details of these plans were not disclosed.

It was emphasized to Fightful that the notion of Omega facing Danielson was still in the realm of consideration and hadn't progressed to the point of definite planning for the event. The initial encounter between Omega and Danielson occurred during the 2021 Grand Slam edition of Dynamite, which ended in a time-limit draw.