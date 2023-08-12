AEW Fyter Fest 2023 Return Announced

AEW Fyter Fest is set to make its comeback during the week of All Out 2023.
In a recent tweet, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that the period between the All In 2023 event on August 27th and the All Out 2023 pay-per-view on September 3rd will be dedicated to the "Fyter Fest" theme. These shows will be brought to the audience by AEW Fight Forever.
As previously reported, the upcoming week's shows will revolve around the "Fight For The Fallen" theme. The proceeds from these events will be directed towards the Maui Food Bank to support efforts against the devastating Maui wildfires.
Find Tony Khan's official announcement below:
In conjunction with— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 12, 2023
Fight For The Fallen moving to next week @AEWonTV on @TBSNetwork/@TNTdrama to support @MauiFoodBank,
AEW Fyter Fest 2023 Presented by #AEWFightForever will now take place during one of our most important tv weeks ever, week after next,
go home week for All In!
