WWE Smackdown Results for August 11th, 2023

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, August 11, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature narrated by John Cena airs to get the post-SummerSlam episode of Friday Night SmackDown officially off-and-running on FOX.

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

From there, we shoot inside the Scotiabank Saddledome as the "Who's better than me? I don't see nobody!" theme plays. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the show and is joined by Corey Graves to hype the "Hail to the Chief" segment with Roman Reigns for tonight.

Charlotte Flair's theme then hits and out comes "The Queen" in her ring gear. It's time for our first match of the evening. As she settles into the ring, we shoot to the commentary position where Patrick and Graves welcome Michael Cole to the three-man team for tonight's show.

After that, they send us to a video package recapping the Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair triple-threat match at Saturday's SummerSlam premium live event, which ended with Iyo Sky cashing in her Money In The Bank briefcase to walk away with the WWE Women's Championship.

The lengthy video package wraps up and then Asuka's theme hits. Out comes "The Empress of Tomorrow" for our opening contest here on SmackDown. She wears his wild mask as she heads to the ring. She settles inside the squared circle and is ready for singles action.

Now the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We hear the crowd doing the "WOOO's!" in the background as these two circle each other. Charotte isolates the arm of Asuka while they are standing and controls it for several moments. Asuka frees herself and starts blasting "The Queen" with stiff forearms.

Charlotte ends up running over Asuka off the ropes with a big shoulder tackle. She picks Asuka up and sends her into the ropes. She leap frogs her but then Asuka lands a drop kick coming off the ropes on the other side of the ring. Asuka blasts Charlotte with repeated kicks as she tries to get up.

Flair fights back and gets Asuka on the mat. She tries isolating the leg but Asuka frees herself. Charlotte heads to the top-rope but Asuka pops up and stops her. She brings her down the hard way and goes for the cover, but only gets two. She sticks her green tongue out at the camera while wearing a sadistic smile on her face.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues with "The Empress of Tomorrow" in the offensive driver's seat.

When we return from the break, we see Charlotte Flair fighting back and taking over on offense. She leaps up to her feet and blasts Asuka with a spear. After that she gets up and is ready to finish Asuka off, but is distracted by Damage CTRL making their way out.

As Iyo Sky, Bayley and Dakota Kai make their way down to the ring, we see Asuka capitalize on the momentary lapse in focus by Charlotte, as she is now controlling the action in the ring. Bayley hops on the ring apron. Charlotte goes after her but turns around into double knees from Asuka. Iyo Sky leaps off the ropes and drop kicks them both for the double disqualification.

After the match, Damage CTRL continues to beat down Asuka and Charlotte Flair. They walk off and Dakota Kai gets on the mic and announces Iyo Sky as the new WWE Women's Champion to the crowd for some cheap heat.

Winner: Double Disqualification

Looking Back At Tribal Combat

Now the commentary trio of Cole, Patrick and Graves send us into a video package looking back at the Tribal Combat main event between Roman Reigns and "Main Event" Jey Uso for the WWE Universal Championship and the right to be called "The Tribal Chief."

After the video package wraps up, the commentary trio promote the "Hail to the Chief" segment later on in tonight's show with Roman Reigns addressing the status of The Bloodline. From there, we head into another commercial break.

Austin Theory Attacks Santos Escobar

We see a Progressive Flo of the Week promotional segment on WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. After it ends, we shoot backstage live and we see Kayla Braxton joined by the winner of the U.S. Title Invitational, Santos Escobar.

The LWO member talks about how he's going to beat Theory tonight and show him what he's got to become the new WWE U.S. Champion. As he continues talking, in comes Theory with a blind attack on Santos. He focuses on injuring Escobar's leg.

AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

A video package airs with Karrion Kross and Scarlett addressing AJ Styles ahead of their one-on-one match on tonight's show. Kross closes by telling Styles, "Soon you'll see."

Apparently real soon.

We return inside the Scotiabank Saddledome and the familiar sounds of AJ Styles' theme plays as "The Phenomenal One" from The O.C. makes his way out accompanied by Michin. He makes his way down to the ring for our next match of the evening.

As Styles settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we check in with Santos Escobar backstage, who is being checked on by the medical team. Rey Mysterio also comes in to see how he's doing.

Back live inside the arena, Karrion Kross' theme hits and out he comes with Scarlett. He settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Kross immediately jumps into the early offensive lead. He takes it to Styles and taunts him the entire time, while Corey Graves sings his praises and defends Scarlett from criticism from Kevin Patrick on commentary.

On the floor, Kross hits a death valley driver as we head into a mid-match commercial break with him in a definitive offensive lead.

When we return from the break, we see Styles fighting his way back into the offensive lead. He connects with a phenomenal forearm but Kross avoids being finished off. Styles continues to pummel him and then hits a springboard 450 splash.

He had it won but Scarlett put Kross' boot on the ropes to save him. Michin has seen enough and she goes over to Scarlett, who ends up decking her with a right hand. Back in the ring, Kross hits a big side suplex before looking for the Kross-Hammer. Styles avoids it.

Styles looks for a Styles Clash on Kross but Scarlett hops on the ring apron. Michin yanks her down and sends her flying over the commentary desk. Styles hits a Pele kick on Kross and then connects with a Styles Clash for the pin fall victory.

Winner: AJ Styles

Looking Back At Lesnar-Rhodes Trilogy

Once the match wraps up, we shoot to the commentary desk where Cole, Patrick and Graves send us into a video package that looks back at the grueling, physical trilogy bout between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes from this past Saturday's SummerSlam.

Edge Wants Sheamus For First Time Ever Next Week

The video package wraps up, we return inside Scotiabank Saddledome and the familiar sounds of Edge's theme hits. The crowd goes unbelievably, insanely loud as "The Rated-R Superstar" makes his way out and heads to the ring super fired-up.

As the WWE Hall of Fame legend settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head to a quick commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Santos Escobar in the medics room one more time. Rey Mysterio has to be restrained as Austin Theory mocks him. We then shoot back to Edge in the ring.

Edge talks about how he knows his 25th anniversary is next week in his hometown of Toronto, but he saw Calgary on the docket and had to show up tonight. He mentions wanting a match against someone he's never faced in all his years in WWE, which he says is crazy, Sheamus.

He talks about how he's appeared on Sheamus' "Celtic Workouts" YouTube channel and how the two became friends. He says Sheamus stayed in his house to help him prepare for his comeback at the Royal Rumble. He then introduces The Brawling Brutes.

Out comes Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch as Michael Cole proclaims it is "FIGHT NIGHT!" They join Edge in the ring. Sheamus says he's had the footage of Edge being inspired to return forever. He asks the production truck to roll it now.

We see Sheamus riding a bike with Edge, who crashes during the ride. Edge also shows his cut up ass in the video. Back live, Edge is embarrassed about his ass being shown. Sheamus jokes that Edge has showed a lot more than that over the years himself. Edge then has them put a picture up of Sheamus on his daughters little bike wearing a little helmet.

Sheamus tells a story about how Edge once gave him the time of day out of all the WWE crew who went to a local bar in Dublin he was working at during the time in 2004. He says if it wasn't for Edge he might not be standing in this ring. They agree to a match next week. Sheamus pulls Edge close and says he hopes he didn't make a big mistake.

LA Knight vs. Top Dolla

We see footage of LA Knight beating up The Miz and then we return live where LA Knight's theme hits. "The Mega Star" makes his way to the ring to an enormous ovation as we head to another quick commercial break.

When we return, a special Hulk Hogan video package airs in honor of "The Hulkster's" 70th birthday. We return live and Michael Cole then mentions how it's 50 years of hip-hop this year and in honor of that, we have this match.

In the ring we see Top Dolla ready for action against Knight. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Michael Cole does a god awful freestyle rap. Kevin Patrick does one of his own, too.

Knight easily beats down Top Dolla and hits Blunt Force Trauma for the squash match victory. After the match he cuts a 10 second promo doing his usual catchphrases.

Winner: LA Knight

Santos Escobar Says He's Okay To Go Tonight

We shoot backstage and we see Rey Mysterio with Santos Escobar in the medics room. Adam Pearce comes in and Escobar assures him he can go tonight as scheduled. We head to another commercial break on that note.

Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits

When we return from the break, we see Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits sitting in suits. Angelo Dawkins, who normally doesn't dress nice, is wearing a tuxedo. Lashley convinces The Street Profits that there is nothing worse than untapped potential. He convinces them of everything that they could achieve together.

WWE United States Championship

Austin Theory (C) vs. Rey Mysterio

Now we head back inside the arena where the theme for Santos Escobar hits. Out comes the LWO member limping after the attack from Austin Theory earlier in the evening.

As the U.S. Title Invitational winner makes his way out, he is ambushed and attacked from behind by Theory, who again attacks the leg of the challenger. He leaves him laying and out comes Rey Mysterio to check on him.

Theory heads in the ring and apologizes to the crowd, telling them they won't get to see Theory in action live tonight. Adam Pearce comes out and talks to Santos, and then gets on the mic and tells Theory he will defend his title here tonight -- against Rey Mysterio!

Rey Rey runs to the ring and immediately starts beating down the U.S. Champion. He knocks him out of the ring and on that note, we shift gears and head into a quick mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Theory in the middle of manhandling Rey in the ring when out of nowhere, Mysterio hits a hurricanrana that sends Theory into the corner face-first. Rey heads to the top-rope and leaps off with a butt splash. He comes off the ropes with a body splash for a close near fall attempt.

Theory fights back but Rey slows him down and then gets him in position for the 6-1-9. He connects and immediately leaps off the ropes with a follow-up splash. He immediately hooks the leg and gets the 1-2-3. We have a new U.S. Champion!

Winner and NEW WWE United States Champion: Rey Mysterio

"Hail To The Chief" With Roman Reigns

When we return from the break, the commentators plug MLB baseball coming up on FOX and then advertise Rey Mysterio on The Grayson Waller Effect and Sheamus vs. Edge for next week's show.

From there, we return live and hear the familiar sounds of Roman Reigns' theme. Out comes the reigning WWE Universal Champion and The Tribal Chief alongside Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. Fireworks explode and the crowd goes wild as "The Head of the Table" settles in the ring.

As he does, we shift gears and head to a quick commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Reigns and company in the ring. He milks the moment and lets the crowd react and then finally begins. "Calgary ... ACKNOWLEDGE ME!" They all boo and cheer.

Now he continues by asking Paul Heyman where Jimmy Uso is. Heyman says he hasn't seen him all day. He says he talked to him this morning and he was rather salty. On that note, Jimmy Uso appears in the crowd with the same hoodie he was wearing for his screwjob of his brother Jey Uso at Tribal Combat at SummerSlam.

Jimmy comes into the ring and the fans chant "You sold out!" Reigns tells Jimmy that the fans don't matter. He says let's be real. He says he owes him one. He says name your price, you got it. He says you want a car? Done. A yacht? Done. A jet? Done. Jimmy finally breaks his silence.

Uso says he doesn't want nothing from Reigns. He says what he did at SummerSlam has nothing to do with him. Roman takes it to mean he doesn't want material items. He asks if he wants power or position. He says he can be the new right-hand man. "Main Event" Jimmy Uso.

On that note, "We been done since, day one ish!" hits and out comes "Main Event" Jey Uso himself. Jey heads to the ring to a big pop. Jimmy turns around and Jey snatches the mic out of his hand aggressively. The two stare each other down. He says he's about to throw 37 years down the drain if he don't explain why he did it.

Jimmy says he did what he did at SummerSlam because he loves him. He says he didn't do it because of jealousy. He says he was afraid to lose him. He says if Jey would've beat Roman at SummerSlam, he would've became Tribal Chief. He says what would have happened to The Usos then? He says Jey would've become The Tribal Chief and some kind of power that makes you like him -- as he points to Roman. He calls him corrupt.

He tells Uso again he did what he did because he loved him. He says if he wants to kick 37 years of pain into his face, he can go ahead and he'll let him do it. Jimmy waits for it but Jey doesn't do it. Jimmy goes to leave. Roman laughs and says there's never been a better time for an "I told you so." He demands Jey acknowledge him. Jey super kicks him. Solo beats Jey down. Roman hits him with a Superman punch.

Meanwhile, a conflicted Jimmy Uso continues up the ramp. Roman stalks Jey but then Jey blasts him with a super kick and a spear of his own. Jey gets on the mic and tells Jimmy to hold on. He yells at him to come here. Jimmy turns and smiles with his hands out-stretched ready to hug Jey, who does the same. When they get close, Jey stops and blasts him with a super kick.

The fans chant "Jey! Jey! Jey!" Jey yells into the camera "Hey, I'm out! I'm out of The Bloodline. I'm out of SmackDown. I'm out of WWE. Dueces. Uces!" He walks off through the crowd as the commentators play the confusion and repeat what he just said. The post-SummerSlam episode of SmackDown goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!