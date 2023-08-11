WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Jim Ross Offers Insights into Backstage Atmosphere at AEW Collision TV Tapings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 11, 2023

Jim Ross Offers Insights into Backstage Atmosphere at AEW Collision TV Tapings

Jim Ross recently delved into a variety of subjects on his popular podcast, "Grilling JR."

In the latest episode, the esteemed commentator discussed his firsthand experience backstage at the AEW Collision TV tapings held last Saturday. Drawing comparisons, he highlighted the distinctions in atmosphere between the Collision tapings and the regular Dynamite events. Ross shared his insights, mentioning:

“The atmosphere at Collision, in my opinion, is entirely different than the mindset and the atmosphere at Dynamite. There’s less people, less crew, less talents, so it’s a lot calmer. I think the talents have more time to work their matches out. It’s just a different atmosphere, and it’s a good atmosphere. Always fun. Good seeing the talents. We got a good crew going. I think Punk and Tony Khan pretty much put that roster together, and I like it. That’s good talents. They’re motivated. They like the ownership of that show and the fact that they can make a difference, and I think that’s cool. All good, man. I’m looking to it. I enjoy being around the talent.”

WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite Set for Direct Competition in October

WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite will be in direct competition in October.  The shows have been in competition before going back to October 20 [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 11, 2023 02:38PM


Tags: #aew #collision #jim ross

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83345/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer