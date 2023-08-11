Jim Ross Offers Insights into Backstage Atmosphere at AEW Collision TV Tapings

Jim Ross recently delved into a variety of subjects on his popular podcast, "Grilling JR."

In the latest episode, the esteemed commentator discussed his firsthand experience backstage at the AEW Collision TV tapings held last Saturday. Drawing comparisons, he highlighted the distinctions in atmosphere between the Collision tapings and the regular Dynamite events. Ross shared his insights, mentioning:

“The atmosphere at Collision, in my opinion, is entirely different than the mindset and the atmosphere at Dynamite. There’s less people, less crew, less talents, so it’s a lot calmer. I think the talents have more time to work their matches out. It’s just a different atmosphere, and it’s a good atmosphere. Always fun. Good seeing the talents. We got a good crew going. I think Punk and Tony Khan pretty much put that roster together, and I like it. That’s good talents. They’re motivated. They like the ownership of that show and the fact that they can make a difference, and I think that’s cool. All good, man. I’m looking to it. I enjoy being around the talent.”