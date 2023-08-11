WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Massive Scramble Match Set for NJPW x IMPACT's Multiverse United 2 Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 11, 2023

NJPW has released an official statement unveiling an exciting addition to the upcoming Multiverse United 2 event scheduled for August 20th. The event, held in collaboration with IMPACT Wrestling, will feature an electrifying Scramble match showcasing a lineup of top-tier competitors.

The participants in this dynamic Scramble match include Frankie Kazarian, BUSHI, Kevin Knight, Chris Sabin, Rich Swann, Mao, and El Desperado.

Details below:

Multiverse United 2 continues to look loaded, and has yet another wild match added to the lineup. With MU2 taking place less than 24 hours removed from All Star Junior Festival 2023, it makes sense for the junior heavyweights to be leveraged in all star weekend, and that means an insane seven man scramble that will highlight the best of both the Japanese junior heavyweights and IMPACT’s X Division. Who comes out on top when BUSHI, El Desperado, MAO, Rich Swann, Chris Sabin Kevin Knight and Kazarian are all in the mix? find out next Sunday!

A wild X Division and junior heavyweight scramble set for Multiverse United 2!

Seven go to battle- who emerges victorious?


