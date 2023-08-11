Thunder Rosa's Potential AEW Comeback Match Location Revealed

In a recent upload to her YouTube channel, Thunder Rosa connected with AEW's ringside physician, Michael Sampson. During their interaction in the video, Dr. Sampson delivered an encouraging update, which he shared in the clip.

“So, good news, she’s been doing well. We’re at week four. She’s been religious with her training as she always has been but, religious with her training, doing everything we’ve asked her to do.

“Next week if I can share, we’re gonna be in Greensboro, North Carolina (for AEW Collision) and we’re gonna do a five-minute mini match and see how you tolerate that and we’re just taking the steps up and if that looks good then, you’re almost there. You are almost there, yes. With following protocols, you’re doing everything as expected to be, your body is actually listening to you. Even though, still there, but you’re getting stronger around it so you’re taking stress off of it so no, you’re doing very well.

“You made the right decision (to step away) because it’s all about you going down the line after wrestling. But during that time, we’re gonna get you back as quickly as (we) possibly can… Yeah, I think that’s fair (to say three weeks until you’re good to go). Next week will be a telltale sign.”

Scheduled for this Saturday, August 12th, AEW Collision is set to occur in Greensboro, North Carolina, indicating that this might be the venue for Thunder Rosa's return to action.

Although there's no official confirmation regarding whether Thunder Rosa's comeback match will be broadcasted.