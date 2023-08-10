Ricky Starks Envisions Acting Career, Believes He's Destined for the Role

Addressing the prospect of stepping into the realm of acting, Ricky Starks has conveyed his conviction that he's ideally suited for such a career. In a recent conversation with Alicia Atout, Starks delved into his intrigue about exploring acting opportunities.
When it comes to the possibility of delving into acting, Starks remarked, “One thing about me is I’m always up to any challenge. I’m a very curious person by nature, so even if it’s not something I think I could fit in, I would still try it, just because I like that. But I think, for me, comedy’s a good one, action, drama. I can do drama, I can do some pretty good drama. Those are the main ones.”
Speaking about his confidence in his potential as an actor, Starks expressed, “The acting thing is still an idea, it’s still a goal, I should say, because I want to at least experience that. I want to at least try my hand in that. And I get everyone is like ‘Oh, I want to get into acting now that I’m a wrestler.’ I promise you, it’s not made for everybody, but for me, I believe it is. I do believe that I’m made for acting.”
