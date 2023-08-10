WOW: Women Of Wrestling's Second Season Set for September

In a recent press announcement issued by the organization on August 10, 2023, information about the upcoming second season of WOW: Women Of Wrestling has been unveiled.

LOS ANGELES, CA – August 10, 2023 - WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING (“WOW”), the world’s premier all-female sports entertainment entity, today announced that former WOW World Champion The Beast will make a triumphant comeback to the ring for season two after a long and intense rehab from her broken leg, along with a stellar roster of new and returning WOW Superheroes. Additionally, WOW has revealed new key art for the upcoming second season which premieres nationwide the weekend of September 16.

Co-owned by trailblazing sports executive Jeanie Buss and David McLane, who is the founder of the original GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, WOW – Women Of Wrestling was launched last year in national syndication by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Season One saw The Beast sidelined with first a broken ankle as a result of an in-ring injury, and then following her clearance to return to wrestling a second injury happened, a devastating tibia fracture resulting from an unknown assailant attack in the parking lot of the venue. This event caused The Beast to relinquish her championship title. To determine a new champion, WOW held a 10-wrestler Championship Gauntlet match to determine the new WOW World Champion. This championship match held in the Los Angeles Convention Center along with other matches resulted in Penelope Pink becoming the new WOW World Champion and Miami’s Sweet Heat (Laurie and Lindsey Carlson) defeating Coach Campanelli and Randi Rah Rah for the WOW World Tag Team Championship rematch.

Season two will introduce new Superheroes: punk rocker Rebel Haze, cheerleader Patty Pep, hip-hop dancer Lil J Boogie, East Hampton Dog Show champion Goldie Collins, feline lover Katarina Jinx, and the high-flying Mighty Mights.

Joining The Beast are returning favorites Kandi Krush, Tiki Chamorro, Tormenta and Princess Aussie for a chance to dethrone current world champion Penelope Pink and tag teams The Tonga Twins, Reina Del Rey and Wrecking Ball, Team Spirit Ariel Sky and Coach Campanelli as well as Spring Break 24/7 Sandy Shore and Crystal Waters will be battling for tag team dominance. Returning to WOW will be ring stars Adriana Gambino and Santana Garrett.

“The previous season of WOW – Women Of Wrestling brought in our largest audience ever and helped further showcase our inspiring and empowering brand of professional wrestling both domestically and internationally,” said WOW co-founder David McLane. “With the triumphant return of The Beast and the new additions to the WOW Superheroes roster, this season promises to be our biggest and most competitive yet!”

“Being a part of this empowering group of women has been one of the biggest privileges of my career,” said Jeanie Buss, co-owner of WOW – Women Of Wrestling. “I’m so thrilled that the WOW fans continue to tune in every week to watch our WOW Superheroes in action and can’t wait for the show to reach an even bigger fanbase with the new dramatic twists and turns and elite athleticism we have set for season two.”