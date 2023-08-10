WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Madison Rayne Makes Comeback From Injury at ROH Tapings on August 9th

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 10, 2023

Following an injury sustained during the Ring of Honor TV tapings on April 7, Rayne faced setbacks after her match against Robyn Renegade. She later confirmed that a fractured foot had forced her to step away from the ring.

According to those present at the venue, Rayne marked her return to the spotlight during the ROH TV tapings in Columbus, Ohio, which took place on August 9. During this event, held just before AEW Dynamite, Rayne grappled with Dani Mo.

Notably, Rayne, who enjoyed an extensive tenure with TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, joined AEW in August 2022. As a versatile figure, she has taken on roles both as a wrestler and as a coach for AEW, adding to her accolades as a five-time TNA Knockouts Champion.

