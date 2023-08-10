Updated Card For AEW All In London

After the latest episode of Dynamite, AEW has made several additions to the lineup for All In London. Here's a look at the updated card for the event scheduled on August 27, 2023 at Wembley Stadium in London:
- AEW World Championship Match: MJF vs. Adam Cole
- AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The Young Bucks
- AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya OR Skye Blue vs. Britt Baker OR The Bunny
- Coffin Match: AR Fox & Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin & Sting
