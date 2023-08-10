WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Updated Card For AEW All In London

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 10, 2023

After the latest episode of Dynamite, AEW has made several additions to the lineup for All In London. Here's a look at the updated card for the event scheduled on August 27, 2023 at Wembley Stadium in London:

-  AEW World Championship Match: MJF vs. Adam Cole

-  AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The Young Bucks

-  AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya OR Skye Blue vs. Britt Baker OR The Bunny

-  Coffin Match: AR Fox & Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin & Sting

AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 8/11/2023

The August 11th episode of AEW Rampage was pre-recorded on a Wednesday at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.  - Darby Allin d [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 10, 2023 09:21AM


Tags: #aew #all in #london #wembely #wembley stadium

